Kilworth mother goes ‘viral’ with parody of Beyonce Instagram post

By Eoin Scanlon -
Sharon Kellaway with Senan and Zoe, parodying Beyonce's recent Instagram post.

When her soon-to-be six-year-old daughter took a handful of photographs of Kilworth woman Sharon Kellaway in her back garden last week, little did she think she would shortly be inundated with interview requests from national and international media organisations.

Her tongue in cheek parody of Beyonce’s recent Instagram post featuring her newborn twins, however, went ‘viral’ and created huge interest on the Internet for its humourous take on the realities of raising twins.

The mother of five gave birth to twins Senan and Zoe five months ago and decided to recreate the pop superstar’s Instagram photograph …

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

