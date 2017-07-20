The number of men seeking cosmetic surgery treatment is on the rise in Ireland as enquiries for male breast reductions grew by almost a quarter over the past year.

Male plastic surgery has seen a continuous rise worldwide over the past few years, with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) reporting over 4,000,000 male cosmetic procedures in one year alone, with eyelid surgery being the most popular.

However within the overall trend, it seems that Irish men have deviated from the global pattern as they seek treatments for surgeries targeting unwanted fat. Popular treatments for Irish men include male breast reduction, liposuction as well as facelifts.

The number of men seeking eyelid surgery in Ireland has fallen, as a greater number of men now seek to combat the onset of the ‘dad bod’.

Gynecomastia or male breast removal is the fourth most popular surgical procedure in Ireland among men. Nicknamed the ‘moob job’, demand has grown in the past year, with even Simon Cowell rumoured to have had the surgery.

Liposuction is one plastic surgery treatment that hasn’t slumped, as overall demand has increased by 25% over the past twelve months.

The survey was carried out by private healthcare search engine, WhatClinic.com