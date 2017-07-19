Burncourt Drama Group have taken on numerous productions over the years with considerable success. In conjunction with this year’s Burncourt Community Council Festival, they staged D’Wedding – a light hearted look at what makes Irish weddings so unique.

The beaming couple, glamorous bridesmaids, proud parents and extended family members, they were all in attendance. In keeping with a traditional Irish wedding, there was no skimping and the capacity audience who attended the nuptials were treated to a drinks reception and delicious three course meal.

A combination of live theatre and first class hospitality, the concept worked tremendously well with both nights (last Friday and Saturday) selling out completely.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition