Since their formation, T.O. Park-Sraharla-Kilclooney Historical Group have played a key role in highlighting the richness of this district when it comes to language, literature, culture and folklore.

In what is a compact area (a mile or so), monuments have been erected to Irish Volunteers who engaged British forces during the War of Independence, poets (Joe Chamberlain and Tomas Ó Conchubhair), Cumann na mBan activist May Bourke, and most notably, a viewing station that oversees the last stand of Peter O’Neill-Crowley, who was shot by English troops during the Fenian Rising of 1867.

2017 marks the 150th anniversary of this seismic event and the aforementioned group put together an extensive programme of activities last Sunday to mark the occasion.

Proceedings commenced with the laying of a wreath at the Sraharala ambush site (near Knockanevin Church) by Tom O’Flynn (T.O.).

