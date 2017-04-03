The bacon had gone missing in Kilworth – Following a head count on stock at a pig farm at Coolmohan, it was discovered that 38 weanling pigs, weighing between 45 and 50 kilos, had been stolen. Gardai were investigating.

It was finally hoped that Mitchelstown and surrounding area ‘would receive proper (TV) reception in the very near future’, following confirmation from RTE that the semi-state company intended applying for planning permission to erect a local transmitter, in order to improve the substandard reception in the area. It was reported to be ‘the only practical solution’.

Denis and Eileen Hickey, Badgers Hill, Glenville were selected as Castlelyons region award winners for milk suppliers to Waterford Foods in March 1997. Farming a mixed dairy and beef enterprise on a total of 120 acres, which included a 45 cow spring calving herd, Denis attributed their success in achieving such high quality to ‘attention to detail and a combination of getting the small things right in housing, washing and teat dipping’. The annual quality awards were set to be presented in Dungarvan by Minister for Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Ivan Yeats.

The cost of the proposed Glanworth/Kilworth water supply scheme, necessary due to ‘shortages’ in the area, was put at between £2M and £3M. The estimated figure was given by senior executive engineer for Cork County Council, Frank Cronin, with the new water scheme listed as ‘number five on the list of Capital Schemes of the Northern Committee’. Tests at a site at Ballynacaghera, Glanworth proved satisfactory, with the council purchasing a site for the said scheme. However, Cllr Carey Joyce was ‘less than happy’ that works would not be carried out in the near future.

Surpassing the financial performance of previous years, Dairygold chairman, Denis Cronin described as ‘quiet outstanding’ the company’s figures for 1995, when the annual returns were announced in March 1996. The Irish dairy industry experienced ‘an excellent year’ in 1995, with the buoyancy reflected in the record milk price granted in October from Dairygold of £1.1378 per gallon. Record sales of over £635M and operating profits of over £18M represented significant increases on the 1994 figure. Cashflow increased ‘by a whopping £29.5M’, with a reduction in borrowing of over £9. While trading for the first quarter of 1996 was described as ‘difficult’, chief executive Denis Lucey was optimistic, saying the co-op was well poised to expand their core markets.

Local butchers were reassuring members of the public of the confidence they could have in their produce, as beef consumers were ‘slightly confused at the complicated and conflicting information regarding B.S.E.’, which was having a detrimental effect on the British beef industry. Michael O’Sullivan of Brian Boru Square, Fermoy stated the relationship between the farmer and local butcher was one of trust and respect and with stringent regulatory controls in place, the public could have confidence in the quality of Irish beef. While a spokesman at local victuallers Fitzgerald Bros, Fermoy informed The Avondhu that they ‘graze and fatten their own cattle and sheep, with all slaughtering done under the strictest of supervision’ and they were confident of meeting the ‘very highest of standards’.

Ballylanders soccer team were ‘delighted to hear the final whistle’ at the end of their 1st leg semi-final cup encounter away versus a Hospital team who were ‘taking no prisoners’. In spite of Bally’s corner count of 8-1, the game remained scoreless at the interval. However, following some anxious moments in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, Noel Frewen latched on to a loose ball to secure a priceless first leg victory. Man of the match was Mike Fox. Team: L O’Connor, J Fox, D Dineen, G Howard, J O’Brien, M Fox, Ray Sheehan, J Murphy, D Moloney, N Frewen, Jason Tobin. Subs: T Fox and James Kirby.

In brief – Aisling Curtin and Patricia Kirwan, pupils of Ballygiblin National School, were first place prizewinners in the 1996 INTO/ESB Penmanship Competition. David Ryan was elected chairman of the Fermoy Business Association in March 1996, replacing outgoing chairman Michael Hanley, who had held the position for 15 years. Well known writer, historian and contributor to The Avondhu, Jim McCarthy from Mitchelstown, passed away suddenly. A new handicapped support group was formed in Fermoy, with the aim of supporting the handicapped in the form of outings, short term breaks and other creative activities.