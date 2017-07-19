On Sunday, July 16, a large crowd congregated at Mitchelstown Parish Church, to welcome the first class relic of Saint Teresa of Calcutta to the parish.

St Teresa, affectionately known as Mother Teresa, passed away almost twenty years ago in 1997. During her lifetime, she was greatly loved by many. She said “When a poor person dies of hunger, it has not happened because God did not take care of him or her. It has happened because neither you nor I wanted to give that person what he or she needed.”

Her good works were based on her philosophy that all poverty was unacceptable, and that by doing little things, we all have the power to change this.

The Knights of Columbanus in Newry received the first class relic of Saint Teresa of Calcutta from the Sisters of Charity and arranged a national tour of the relic to facilitate its veneration by the faithful.

