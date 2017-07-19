At this stage the Castletownroche Vintage Rally & Family Day is an established event. Those behind the venture deserve great praise for the manner in which they’ve built it up over the years.

There’s still a vibrant vintage community out there who rate the Castletownroche rally as one of the best around.

Last Sunday, it was brilliant sunshine all the way as the mercury rose over the impressive rally venue close to the village centre.

A good crowd is another vital ingredient and they came in great numbers last Sunday to view vintage machinery, visit the various stalls and savour the rally atmosphere.

