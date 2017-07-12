Castletownroche has established itself as a centre for vintage activity and the highpoint of this is the annual vintage rally and family fun day which takes place on Sunday next, July 16.

The event always attracts a large crowd and this year should be no exception. Thanks to a core group of dedicated personnel, the vintage scene is still vibrant.

These well-travelled individuals are ‘out’ most Sundays displaying everything from vehicles (tractors, cars and motorcycles) to stationary engines, old machinery and a variety of antiques.

