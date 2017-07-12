The latest report on the Census 2016 results by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows an aging population across The Avondhu region, while Ireland’s population on the whole also continues to increase, standing at 37.4 years in April 2016.

The report shows that the average age in areas where there has been significant population growth in recent years, such as Rathcormac, Watergrasshill, Kilworth and Kildorrery, is notably lower than areas where population levels have remained static or have decreased, such as Clogheen, Lismore Urban and Cappoquin.

At 31.4 years (up from 30.1 in 2011), Rathcormac has the lowest average population in The Avondhu area, followed by Knockraha (31.6), Watergrasshill (32.1), Glenville (32.7), Kildorrery (34.9), Kilworth (35.5) and Ballyhooly (35.5) …

