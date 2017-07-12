Waterford City & County Council has moved to allay concerns that they are providing a lower quality finish on the Tallow Link Road following several issues being raised by local councillors, while ensuring the public that the new road would ‘deliver for the people of Tallow’.

At this week’s July meeting of Dungarvan/Lismore Municipal Authority, Cllr John Pratt outlined a number of concerns he had about the latest design plans for the relief road, which is currently being constructed in Tallow.

Cllr Pratt said he was recently made aware that the road width has been reduced from initial plans and that a pedestrian footpath and cycle path on one side of the road would not be immediately completed. He also raised the issue …

