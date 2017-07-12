An outspoken priest who campaigned for land reform in the 1880s was remembered at a commemoration held in the grounds of St. Nicholas’ Church, Castlelyons on Sunday last.

Fr Thomas Ferris was born in 1832. A native of Youghal, he was ordained in Fermoy in 1857.

He ministered in the parish of Ballyhooly/Castletownroche for 10 years before taking up positions in Kildorrery, Lisgoold, Rathcormac, Kilworth, Mitchelstown and Fermoy – he was appointed parish priest of Castlelyons in 1879.

