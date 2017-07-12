Castlelyons Pipe Band member, Ger Broderick, playing Faith Of Our Fathers, at last Sunday morning's memorial service for Fr. Thomas Ferris. (John Ahern)

An outspoken priest who campaigned for land reform in the 1880s was remembered at a commemoration held in the grounds of St. Nicholas’ Church, Castlelyons on Sunday last.

Fr Thomas Ferris was born in 1832. A native of Youghal, he was ordained in Fermoy in 1857.

He ministered in the parish of Ballyhooly/Castletownroche for 10 years before taking up positions in Kildorrery, Lisgoold, Rathcormac, Kilworth, Mitchelstown and Fermoy – he was appointed parish priest of Castlelyons in 1879.

