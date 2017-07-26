Mitchelstown native Des O’Shea, has taken over as the new chairman of Ulster Bank. The former CBS Mitchelstown student follows Dr Philip Nolan, who will leave the Board of Directors following 11 years of service, including four years as chairman.

Commenting on his appointment, Des who grew up at Lower Cork Street, Mitchelstown said he is delighted to be taking up his new role.

“Having already served on the Board of Ulster Bank for four years, I look forward to continuing to work with a great team as we look to make Ulster Bank the number one bank for customer service, trust and advocacy.”

