Araglen Carnival 2017 up and running

By John Ahern -
Among friends at last Friday night's Tomorrow Land Disco in the Araglen Carnival marquee, l-r: Bryan O'Mahony, Greg Lardner and Mark Spillane. (Pic: John Ahern)

After weeks of intensive planning, Araglen Carnival 2017 is under way and last weekend’s programme of events went down a treat with those who turned out to support this annual community celebration. 

A slight mishap to one of the appointed jockeys didn’t take from a competitive donkey derby and as per pervious years, teenagers turned out in droves to support Eugene Aherne’s Tommorow Land Disco.

There was also a very large attendance at the regular fortnightly bingo in the hall.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR