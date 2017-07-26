Araglen Carnival 2017 up and running

After weeks of intensive planning, Araglen Carnival 2017 is under way and last weekend’s programme of events went down a treat with those who turned out to support this annual community celebration.

A slight mishap to one of the appointed jockeys didn’t take from a competitive donkey derby and as per pervious years, teenagers turned out in droves to support Eugene Aherne’s Tommorow Land Disco.

There was also a very large attendance at the regular fortnightly bingo in the hall.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition