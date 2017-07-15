The pupils of Scoil an Athar Tadhg in Carrignavar welcomed Anthony O’Donoghue, representing Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin, to their school recently following their hugely successful fundraising CD project this year, which raised €8,715. These funds will go towards the Intensive Care Unit at the children’s hospital.

This money, along with €2,000 collected for Hugh’s House, amounts to the most successful CD project to date by the children of Scoil an Athar Tadhg. This is the 7th CD produced by the school, and rightly the children and staff are immensely proud of each of their productions. Co-ordinator Joe Hanafin welcomed Anthony to Scoil an Athar Tadhg and thanked everybody for supporting their 2017 project.

TAKINGS WELL IN EXCESS OF €10K

Mr Hanafin was fulsome in his praise for the musicians: Noel, Siobhán, Rory, Martin and Mick; the children along with guest singers, the Begley sisters, Máire, Caitlín and Eilín; Mr O’Brien; and everybody who helped sell the CD. The CD was sold locally as well as in Blackpool Shopping Centre, Dunnes Stores Ballyvolane and also in Ryan’s SuperValu, Glanmire.

Mr Hanafin stated that the €2,000 had been lodged to Hugh’s House, who provide accommodation for parents while their child attends Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Along with the Temple Street cheque, this brings this year’s CD project takings to an incredible €10,715. This is possible because all musicians and singers give their time and talent for free.

Accepting the cheque, Mr O’Donoghue congratulated the school children and staff on what is a beautiful CD. He went on to explain how the ICU in Temple Street will use the funds. The money, he said, will be put to good use in providing urgent medical equipment/assistance for children who come from the four corners of Ireland that are patients in Temple Street.

Given that when he was first contacted by Mr Hanafin who committed to the project generating €5,000 – with the first €2,000 going to Hugh’s House and the other €3,000 plus anything over and above that going to Temple Street – it was a pleasant surprise for Mr O’Donoghue to be collecting €8,715 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital. To the delight of all present, Mr O’Donoghue gave a brief synopsis of his own fundraising adventure on Route 66.

School principal Dermot O’Driscoll said he was delighted with the success of the project, thanking all involved in the planning, recording, launch and the sale of the CD. To the children, staff, musicians, guest artists, the Begley sisters and especially Mr Hanafin, he gave a huge míle buíochas.