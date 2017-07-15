Fermoy’s all-conquering John Rice claimed three gold medals at the Irish Drug Free Powerlifting Federation 100% Raw European Championships held at The National Maritime College in Ringaskiddy in Cork last weekend, claiming first place in the master’s category of the deadlift, bench and squat.

John, who has claimed numerous Irish, European and world championship titles in powerlifting, is also an accomplished track and field athlete who brought home five medals from the Munster Masters Championships in Tipperary earlier this year.

Last weekend, John competed and took gold in the unequipped deadlift with a lift of 190kg, having succeeded in his earlier attempts at 150kg, 170kg and 180kg.

In the squat competition, John succeeded at his attempts of 80kg, 100kg, 110kg and 130kg to claim a second gold, and rounded off a successful championships with gold in the bench, lifting 50kg, 60kg, 70kg and finally 80kg.

Despite being a European-based competition, John said a number of Americans travelled to Cork to take part in the championships.

The World Championships take place in America later on in the year, though John said he will have to assess the extent of an injury he recently sustained before deciding if he is to compete there.