Five men were arrested six kilometres outside Mitchelstown earlier this week as part of an anti-burglary operation.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the men were arrested at Lisnalanniv, Anglesboro, County Limerick on Monday night and said the operation began in the south east of the country.

The men were arrested for possession of certain articles contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001. Two men were charged and appeared before Midleton District court yesterday, Wednesday.

It was reported that the items seized were a stun gun, cable ties, pillows and other equipment for breaking into houses. The men are believed to be from Waterford city and to have targeted a number of locations recently in Cork, Waterford and Tipperary.

ARRESTS WELCOMED

Councillor Frank O’Flynn, who is chairperson of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC), said the arrests should help alleviate the recent increase in local break-ins and should ease the fears that many people have.

“It will allay the fears of many householders and it will lead to the prevention of further burglaries. I complement the Gardaí on the success of the investigation and on their surveillance,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

There have been a number of break-ins reported in the area covered by The Avondhu in recent weeks. A business man, his wife and son were threatened and locked into a room for 20 minutes in an aggravated burglary in Fermoy, when four men thought to be in their 20s and 30s burst in the back door of the house.

While in Kilfinane a number of weeks ago a man and his ill partner were held by three masked robbers for 20 minutes while their home was raided.