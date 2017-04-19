Dairygold has reported another solid financial performance for 2016, against a backdrop of very weak returns from international dairy markets, especially in the first half of the year.

Recording a turnover of €756.1 million against €784.9 million in 2015, the farmer owned co-operative achieved an operating profit of €17.5 million, (down €1.7 million on 2015), while increasing milk price support to its members to circa €25 million, up from €20 million in 2015.

Dairygold continued its ambitious capital programme during the year, investing a further €15 million in the business, bringing the total investment over the past six years to €200 million.

This investment established a state-of-the-art sustainable milk processing platform across dairy sites at Mallow and Mitchelstown.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition