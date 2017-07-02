Fresh from their 30th anniversary celebrations in March of this year, Fermoy Enterprise Board is continuing in its efforts to promote Fermoy and make it an attractive place in which to live, work and visit.

This week The Avondhu met with Joe Slattery and Michael King, chairperson and secretary of the Fermoy Enterprise Board respectively, to hear about their plans to enhance the town’s vast tourism potential.

A brochure produced by Fermoy Enterprise Board, on behalf of Fermoy Tourism in conjunction with Avondhu Blackwater Partnership and Fermoy Municipal Authority, has recently been distributed around the town and it includes a breakdown of general information about Fermoy, a brief history of Fermoy, information on local walks and points of interests, as well as a map to guide tourists around the town during their visit.

DIGITAL OFFERING

On top of this, the tourism committee is in the process of revamping the Fermoy.ie website, while an app is currently being developed which will link to the website and provide a dearth of information for tourists, either considering a visit to Fermoy or those who are already in the town.

Through their website, Fermoy Enterprise Board say they are building a digital infrastructure for the town, allowing small businesses access to a framework to promote their business online for a small fee.

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition