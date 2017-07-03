An English fisherman died while fishing the River Blackwater at Convamore, Ballyhooly. One of a party of four fishing on the river, Douglas Cooper from Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was found by one of his colleagues – he was seen sometime prior to the discovery of his body fishing in a deep pool in the river.

Conna Castle Concert was set for lift off in 1996, with accordion supremo, Sharon Shannon heading the line-up. Super groups An Emotional Fish, Pet Lamb and Liquid Wheel would ensure a lively summer concert, where tickets were priced at a more than reasonable £8! Those were the days…

Avondhu Archives - June 1996 1 of 8

The main political parties were accused locally of being anti-Christian, with a spokesperson for the Christian Solidarity Party in Fermoy reacting to comments made by Fermoy UDC councillors at their June 1996 meeting, over the ‘illegal’ erection of CSP posters in and around Fermoy town, which they said were ‘eyesores and showed little respect for the people of the town’. The CSP spokesperson claimed it was the ‘only form of promotion that small, poorly funded organisations could afford’ and was ‘scathing in his criticism of what he termed, their (established parties) ‘anti-Christian policies’ due to their support of divorce, abortion and euthanasia’.

Bridget Cummins, representing Nolan’s Glanworth Take Away, was announced as the Harbour Festival Queen in Glanworth in June 1996 having amassed 675 points. Sharon O’Rourke with 549pts came 2nd, with Michael Crowley (490pts) in 3rd.

Housing and Urban Renewal Minister, Deputy Liz McManus, visited both Castletownroche and Mitchelstown in June 1996. In Castletown’, she viewed the work being undertaken to restore the mill building, where she met with members of the Mill Restoration Committee. The first commercial premises at the mill, Castle Crystal, was officially opened, with local man Peter Noonan giving a display of glass cutting. While in Mitchelstown, the minister saw at first hand the preservation works planned for Kingston College; having been given a guided tour by members of Mitchelstown Heritage Society, she stressed the national and international importance of preserving the College.

The large attendance at the official opening of the course extension at Kilworth Pitch & Putt Club, heard Minister for Sport, Bernard Allen announce the sanctioning of a grant totalling £8,000, to help further the great work being done in Kilworth. A keen pitch and putt enthusiast himself, Mr Allen, on the invite of club chairman Frank Cashman, stood at the first tee to strike to the first hole, along with the youngest club member, Colin Baker and the chairman himself. A painting by local artist and club member, Patricia Flynn was then presented to the Minister to mark the occasion.

The community of Shanballymore was shocked at the sudden passing of ‘perhaps its best known and certainly most loved inhabitant’, Donie Lenihan in June 1996. The avid GAA supporter passed away shortly after acting as grand marshal in the annual Shanballymore Festival parade, from Christ the King Church to the GAA field. His love of GAA was widely recognised and win, lose or draw, Donie could be relied upon to sing the local anthem ‘The Boys From Shanballymore’, never refusing the noble call.

The Fianna Fail faithful in Tipperary were out in force to welcome party leader Bertie Ahern, with party supporters greeting him in Clogheen and Ballyporeen during his whistle-stop tour of the county. In Clogheen, Mr Ahern visited St Theresa’s Hospital, the local crèche (in the hospital grounds) as well as the Vee Valley Day Care Centre, where he signed the visitors book. Lone piper John Gallahue from Ballylanders led the party leader into the square in Ballyporeen. After addressing the sizeable turnout, he was invited to sign the visitors’ book in the Reagan Visitor Centre by Cllr Con Donovan.

Fermoy junior B hurlers were victorious in the North Cork JBHL final, defeating a gallant Glanworth side by a single score. The PRO for the Fermoy club claimed that ‘due to a form of ‘hijacking’ he was not present at the game’, however it was reported as being ‘a great game with a bit of everything’. Final scoreline 1-9 to 0-9. Fermoy team: Derek Slattery, Mick Cloney, Mick O’Brien, Brian O’Callaghan, Paul Santry, John O’Connor, James McCarthy, Willie Frawley, Declan Higgins, John McCarthy, Stephen McGrath, Stephen Dennehy, Davy Pyne, Fergal O’Mahony (capt), Billy McCarthy. Subs used: Ken Nagle and Conor Donnellan.