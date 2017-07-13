Mitchelstown Community Council have been nominated for an IPB Pride of Place award by Cork County Council for the services they provide to the community at Forrest Hall.

Each year local authorities North and South nominate groups for exceptional work in their communities and this year Mitchelstown Community Council are nominated in the community based ‘youth initiative’ category.

Mitchelstown Community Council chairperson Sean Finn, said it was ‘an honour’ to be nominated for the award.

“It’s great to be nominated and I would like to thank Cork County Council for recognising the work of everyone involved with Forrest Hall.

