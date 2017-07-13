A planning application seeking to remove a number of partially constructed house bases within the An Gleann Ull estate in Ballyhooly and to construct six houses and eight residential serviced sites, has been submitted to Cork County Council.

Submitted by Ballyhooly Homes Ltd, the application seeks to remove seven partially constructed house bases that were permitted under a planning application in 2005.

The application is for six semi-detached, three storey houses and eight residential services sites, along with associated site works.

The initial 2005 application, now out of date, sought to construct 43 houses and was granted conditional approval from Cork County Council.

A number of houses were built on site, though the economic downturn meant the estate was only partially completed.

A decision date on the latest application is due late next month.