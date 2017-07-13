Having traded Cork for Los Angeles last year to follow his dream of making it as a hip-hop/pop artist, Fermoy’s Steven Forde has taken a break from performing and has set to work on producing his highly anticipated debut album.

The 24-year-old performed his debut show in LA last October and spent six months playing shows around the city, at venues such as The Mint, Molly Malone’s, State Social House, Bar 20 and Mom’s Bar.

Speaking to The Avondhu this week, ‘Stiofán’ said performing live allowed him to get comfortable with being on stage again. “It really opened my eyes to the fact that there are people who love what I do.”

Since arriving Stateside in 2016, Stiofán has captured the ear of numerous influential individuals throughout LA and has been working with highly experienced industry experts as he plots his rise to stardom.

