Local voluntary group showcase their work at Muintir na Tire AGM

Mitchelstown Community Council (MCC) were recently invited to the national AGM of Muintir na Tire, to showcase the work of the voluntary group within their community.

The annual general meeting, which was held in Ballacolla, County Laois, saw former Kerry footballer Pat Spillane – who is the Government Ambassador for Rural Ireland – address the large attendance, complimenting all the community groups for their efforts.

Mitchelstown Community Council chairman and director of Muintir na Tire, Sean Finn along with MCC public relations officer, Michael White, attended the meeting and both thanked the organisers for their invitation.

ANNUAL COLLECTION

The annual collection for the Mitchelstown community playground will take place this weekend, Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

Collections will be made outside the churches at Mitchelstown, Ballygiblin and Killacluig.

Your support on the day would be greatly appreciated.