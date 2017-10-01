UNESCO Learning Cities business event showcases Cork as a City of Learning

Learning plays a critical role in sustainable business development was the message communicated by professional services firm, EY, to the global UNESCO delegation currently visiting Cork.

The Global Learning Cities delegation, comprising UNESCO President Stanley Samataa and Mayor of San Francisco, Ed Lee among others, was hosted by EY at the Old Head of Kinsale to showcase all that Cork has to offer the global business community.

According to Ireland’s National Skills Strategy 2025, as the economy grows, those in employment similarly have evolving education and training needs.

Due to the speed of technological change and its impact on business processes, upskilling increasingly matters for everyone in employment, regardless of their occupation or existing educational level.

COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

“EY is delighted to host the UNESCO delegation in Cork and help showcase our region’s learning ethos and EY as a learning and developing environment. Cork has punched above its weight in terms of attracting foreign direct investment, multinationals and startups to locate here. With an education ecosystem that includes our highly regarded university, UCC, and renowned institute of technology, CIT, the talent pool in Cork is highly qualified. Being a learning city has given us a competitive advantage over other regions,” said John Higgins, Managing Partner, EY Cork.

“Nonetheless we must always seek out new opportunities, continously look for ways to innovate, continue to improve our competitiveness and be ready to adapt to meet changing global requirements. As a learning organisation, EY is leading in innovation, digital technologies, robotics and analytics. There is a great opportunity for our region to be at the forefront of these advances in what commentators are calling the 4th industrial revolution,” he added.