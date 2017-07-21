Fr John Magner coming home

Fr John Magner, after a long and varied career, was ordained a priest on the June 25 last. The people of Castletownroche are happy to hear that he is coming home to Castletownroche, to celebrate the 7.30pm Mass this Saturday evening July 22.

A native of the village, John who was born into a farming family received his primary education in the local national school and his secondary education in both CBS Doneraile and St Colman’s College, Fermoy.

In 1964, at eighteen years of age, John entered the seminary at St Patrick’s College, Carlow, for formation to the priesthood for the Diocese of Cloyne. He did not complete his priestly studies at that stage, however, and some years after leaving seminary he met and married Maria O’Mahony, being further blessed with two daughters, Gemma and Emily. Sadly though, John’s beloved wife Maria passed away in 2005.

Having spent 15 years working with Sunbeam Ltd in Cork as a credit controller. He was a director of Blackpool Credit Union for seventeen years fulfilling roles such as honorary secretary and chairperson and for the last eleven years, was employed with the Credit Union as a fulltime credit controller.

In 2012, John applied to the Diocese of Cloyne to resume his studies for the priesthood. His application accepted, John undertook Philosophy and Theology studies in St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, finishing his Baccalaureate in Divinity in 2017.

He was ordained to the Diaconate by Bishop William Crean in May 2016, was ordained to the priesthood on June 25 of this year by Bishop William Crean and celebrated his First Mass on Monday, 26th June in St Patrick’s Church, Whitechurch.

Fr John will also offer his First Blessing at Saturday’s Mass in Castletownroche to all who would like to receive it. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the local community centre.

It is hoped that people will make a special effort to attend his Mass and to be part of this very unique celebration.