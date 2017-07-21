If you’re heading away for a long weekend or a couple of weeks, there’s no need to say bon voyage to looking your best. Travel light and still feel like you have all your makeup and hair needs with the Artistry™ collection.

While sun, sea and salty air might make for a winning combination when you touch down at your chosen destination, your skin and hair might not be quite so happy.

There’s no excuse not to look sun kissed with an even skin tone, fuller looking brows, glossy lips and shimmering hair, with the following cabin bag hair and make-up essentials.

The Artistry Perfecting Concealer Exact Fit delivers a natural, flawless looking skin in seconds. This concealer gives natural, buildable coverage that mimics the personal skin tone, hides imperfections, and brightens complexion.

You can swipe this creamy compact concealer on right out of the tube and blend it in easily with the attached applicator, so there’s no need to pack a brush. RRP€27.55.

The Ultimate Brow Kit with everything you need for maintaining, grooming and defining your brows. This compact kit lets you create professional looking brows on the go and fits perfectly into your travel beauty bag.

The kit includes mini tweezers, promade formula brow wax for sculpting and shaping, brow powder in taupe and espresso for filling in brows, a spoolie and angles brush to help shape, fill in, and groom. RRP€37.95.