Emotional homecoming for Fr John Magner

The 1950s and 60s represented the high water mark for priestly vocations in Ireland. Among this intake was Castletownroche native, John Magner.

On Saturday evening last, Fr John Magner was back home in Castletownroche for a very special homecoming Mass.

An emotional return, Fr Magner said it was deeply satisfying to stand before ‘his own people’ and to be awarded such a sincere and heartfelt welcome.

He received the congratulations of Fr. Pat Scanlan, before offering a personal blessing to worshippers …

