The addition of a drive-thru facility at the planned M8 service station at Moorepark outside Fermoy would create an ‘undue negative impact’ on the ‘vitality and viability’ of nearby town centres, Cork County Council has been told.

The warning came from Amber Oil in an objection to a planning application relating to the planned service station near the M8, set to be developed by Topaz and McDonald’s in conjunction with local developers JR Oronco.

The latest application, submitted in June, seeks to include a drive-thru facility at the service station. While planning was originally refused for a motorway service station outside in 2013, a similar application was granted permission by Cork County Council, despite a number of local objections, in 2014 …

