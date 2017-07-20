Plans to install new pedestrian crossings in Mitchelstown and Fermoy are progressing with calls for the crossing at Church Hill in Mitchelstown to be completed by September in the interest of curtailing traffic congestion once the school’s return after the summer holidays.

Surveys examining the need for a pedestrian crossing at Emmet Street in Fermoy have been completed and design options are being considered.

Updates on both schemes were presented at this week’s northern committee meeting of Cork County Council. Cllr Frank O’Flynn, Cllr Kay Dawson and Cllr June Murphy all called for the works on Church Hill to be completed as soon as possible. It was heard that a contractor has been appointed to carry out civil work before the crossing can be installed and that a September deadline ‘might be tight’.

Cllr O’Flynn also asked if the public could have a say about the location of the pedestrian crossing on Emmet Street. A council spokesperson said ‘it would be helpful if there are views in relation to where it should be located’. Observations can be presented to the Fermoy Municipal Authority, they said.

