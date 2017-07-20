Mitchelstown’s very own MINDRIOT.mt are thrilled that UK rock band The Darkness have announced them as special guests for their upcoming tour on the 13th, 14th and 15th October including their headline show in The Academy, Dublin.

MINDRIOT.mt vocalist and guitarist Tony Gorry said the band members are looking forward to the events and revealed they are big fans of the UK rock band.

“The Darkness are a great live band and they will make us up our game. It is a great opportunity for us to play in front of huge crowds,” added the bands front man.

MINDRIOT have shared the stage with acts such as The Stunning, Juliet Turner, Bagatelle, The Strypes, Bell x1 and Jack L in the past and they will be playing at this year’s INDIE 17 concert at Deer Park, Mitchelstown, sharing the main stage on Sunday with The Manic Street Preachers.

The Mitchelstown trio are set to release their new single ‘I See The Light’ at the end of the month and were previously nominated for a Meteor Award in Ireland in 2015 for their hit track ‘Low’ which featured on Hot Press.