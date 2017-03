The Avondhu Liqueur Company have announced the launch of Cremór Irish Cream Liqueur, an exciting new entry into the international drinks market.

Produced in Fermoy by the Avondhu Liqueur Company – a sister company to the second-generation family-owned, award-winning Silver Pail Dairy, Ireland’s largest ice cream producer.

This will be the first branded retail product for the company.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition