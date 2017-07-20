With Cork set to take on the might of Mayo in this weekend’s All-Ireland football championship round 4a football qualifier at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, The Avondhu are giving our loyal readers the opportunity to win a pair of tickets (2 sets to be won) to Saturday evening’s encounter.

Simply go to our Facebook page – TheAvondhu – for details. Note: Winners must be able to collect the tickets direct at our head office in Mitchelstown before close of business this Friday evening! So what are you waiting for, best of luck …..