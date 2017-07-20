That Winning Feeling - Victoria Antoniades (front) with her fellow Kepak team members (l-r) Mark Connolly, Finbarr Barrett, Tom Finn, Paul Horgan, Eoin Higgins, Joanne Farrelly and Roy Mulrooney, celebrating their recent win in the prestigious World Steak Challenge where Kepak won six awards. (Pic. Robbie Reynolds)

Kepak Group, one of Europe’s leading food innovators, has scooped a whopping six awards at this year’s prestigious World Steak Challenge.

Flying the flag for Watergrasshilll and Ireland, Kepak beat off stiff competition not only from Ireland, but from large beef-producing countries such as Japan and Brazil, to take home gold, silver and bronze accolades across a number of different categories.

Kepak was the only Irish company to achieve three gold medals, one silver and two bronze at the competition; in addition, Kepak picked up awards in both grass and grain-fed categories. They won gold for their Watergrasshill Range and their Kepak Gold Range John Stone Beef.

The World Steak Challenge, held annually London, offers leading steak producers across the globe the chance to benchmark their products against competitors and aims to highlight the benefits of eating steak as part of a healthy balanced diet.

This year’s competition, the largest in the event’s three year history, saw 17 countries and 25 breeds represented with more than 120 entries involved.

Commenting on the achievement, John Horgan, managing director of Kepak, said: “Kepak is extremely proud of its significant award haul at this year’s World Steak Challenge. Kepak’s heritage is grounded in crafting meat for our retail and foodservice customers based on our butchering and maturation expertise, fine tuned over many years.

Sean Coffey, CEO of Kepak’s Meat Division, added: “This phenomenal achievement demonstrates the quality of the beef Kepak produces here in Ireland and it is extremely gratifying to be recognised for this. We are also very grateful to our loyal suppliers who farm beef with passion on their family farms. This accolade could not have been achieved without their support and commitment.”

SHARE
Previous articleLocal properties to go under the hammer
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon
Eoin Scanlon works as a reporter in our Fermoy office, based in MacCurtain Street. From Ballyduff in Co Waterford, Eoin was educated locally in St Michael’s National School, Ballyduff and Blackwater Community School, Lismore. He has recently graduated from the University of Limerick with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and New Media. Previously, Eoin wrote for the Munster Express in Waterford City.He can be contacted on 087-3216573 or by email reporter@avondhupress.ie

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR