Kepak Group, one of Europe’s leading food innovators, has scooped a whopping six awards at this year’s prestigious World Steak Challenge.

Flying the flag for Watergrasshilll and Ireland, Kepak beat off stiff competition not only from Ireland, but from large beef-producing countries such as Japan and Brazil, to take home gold, silver and bronze accolades across a number of different categories.

Kepak was the only Irish company to achieve three gold medals, one silver and two bronze at the competition; in addition, Kepak picked up awards in both grass and grain-fed categories. They won gold for their Watergrasshill Range and their Kepak Gold Range John Stone Beef.

The World Steak Challenge, held annually London, offers leading steak producers across the globe the chance to benchmark their products against competitors and aims to highlight the benefits of eating steak as part of a healthy balanced diet.

This year’s competition, the largest in the event’s three year history, saw 17 countries and 25 breeds represented with more than 120 entries involved.

Commenting on the achievement, John Horgan, managing director of Kepak, said: “Kepak is extremely proud of its significant award haul at this year’s World Steak Challenge. Kepak’s heritage is grounded in crafting meat for our retail and foodservice customers based on our butchering and maturation expertise, fine tuned over many years.

Sean Coffey, CEO of Kepak’s Meat Division, added: “This phenomenal achievement demonstrates the quality of the beef Kepak produces here in Ireland and it is extremely gratifying to be recognised for this. We are also very grateful to our loyal suppliers who farm beef with passion on their family farms. This accolade could not have been achieved without their support and commitment.”