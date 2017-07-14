Nexus Innovation Centre at the University of Limerick marked its fifth year in business on Monday, July 10 with the launch of its annual report by Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development John Halligan, TD.

Since its establishment, Nexus has supported 76 start-up companies, employing over 310 people.

This state-of-the-art campus facility, opened in 2011 with support of €1.44 million from Enterprise Ireland, has supported a growing community of international entrepreneurs.

Over the last five years, Enterprise Ireland has provided funding in excess of €6.5m under the Commercialisation Fund, to aid the development and generation of spin-out companies.

In 2016 alone the Nexus Centre led to the creation of over 149 high quality jobs in Nexus supported companies which have received investment in excess of €7.35 million.

In recent times, UL spin-out and campus company successes include: Arralis, a Limerick aerospace start-up; HookeBio – Drug discovery start-up; Stokes Bio; Altratech – the rapid diagnostics technology company; Ostoform – medical device campus company and BNest – Ireland’s first social entrepreneurship programme, delivered in partnership with Nexus Innovation Centre.