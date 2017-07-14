Conor proves a smash hit at grand final of Teenstars

Fermoy musician Conor Casolani brought the curtain down on what has been an amazing journey by performing Riptide by Australian singer-songwriter, Vance Joy, in front of more than 500 people at the grand final of the Teenstars Ireland singing competition.

Conor (12) performed at the Red Cow Moran Hotel in Dublin last month along with other finalists, having qualified from the Munster finals in May and the All-Ireland semi-finals in June.

According to the Teenstar judges, Conor ‘sings like a seasoned pro and certainly has a big future in music’. He was one of just 10 finalists in his category after more than 700 aspiring singers entered the competition nationally at the start of the year.

Conor qualified for the final singing Ed Sheeran’s ‘Castle On The Hill’ at the semi-final stage, and he describes himself as Sheeran’s biggest fan. Conor received an All-Ireland Teenstar medal for reaching the final.

Speaking to The Avondhu, his mother Deirdre said he played and sang amazingly during the final and did all of his friends and family proud. She thanked Riordan’s SuperValu in Fermoy who were his sponsor during the competition.

Deirdre added that Conor is already looking forward to his next singing competition in the near future.