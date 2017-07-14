Over 200 participants took part in the ever popular Colour Me Mitchelstown 5k event making the 2017 social occasion the biggest and most colourful to date.

Now in it’s third year, the event raised over €2,000 in support of the Carmelite Lourdes Fund, who do so much good and caring work in the community, and entrants had the added bonus of participating in beautiful weather conditions under gorgeous blue skies.

Event organisers would like to thank Kevin and Jim Moloney from Albany Paints for their very kind sponsorship, Mitchelstown Community Council for the use of Forrest Hall for registration, Red FM for their great publicity, An Garda Siochana, The Red Cross, Galtee Runners, Mitchelstown Fire Service and the Three Counties Motorcycle Club for all their support and help in ensuring the event ran smoothly.

