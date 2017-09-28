UCC unveils most ambitious strategic plan in its history

University College Cork (UCC) has this week unveiled its €350 million investment plan which will create more than 500 new construction jobs in Cork over the next five years.

UCC President, Professor Patrick O’Shea, outlined the development goals for UCC which include major capital projects and significant targets in the areas of philanthropy and student recruitment, national and international.

The main pillars of the plan include: Curriculum development – implement an academic strategy to deliver an outstanding, student-centred teaching and learning experience with a renewed, responsive and research led curriculum at its core.

Student numbers – increase student numbers by 2,000, from 21,000 to 23,000. Increase the number of international students from 3,300 to 4,400. Expand campus space by 20%. Extend the income earned from philanthropy by €100 million.

Amongst the key construction projects scheduled to progress within the plan’s time frame are: construction of new buildings for the Clinical Medical School, the Dental School, Cork University Business School, and a Creative Hub.

The wide-ranging programme will also see the construction of improved facilities for the School of Law and the UCC library, as well as an upgrade of existing facilities to state-of-the-art standards.

The plan also incorporates the construction of a modern Student Hub, new student accommodation (which will be created in addition to what is being built by private developers) and development of a world-class outdoor sports facility.

Finance for the strategic plan is through a European Investment Bank €100 million loan agreement, commercial loans, philanthropy and UCC’s own resources supporting the college’s overall €350 million development programme.