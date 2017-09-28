Fermoy’s John Rice claimed gold in the Masters (Over 60s) competition at the 2017 Irish Drug Free Powerlifting Association (IDFPA) National Championships, held last weekend at the National Maritime College of Ireland in Ringaskiddy.

John took first place in the M6 competition and 4th in the men’s senior competition with lifts across three disciplines – squat, bench press and deadlift.

WORLD RECORD ATTEMPT

2017 is John’s last year competing in M6 competitions, as he’ll be stepping up to M7 (Over 70s) next year.

Currently John, well known for his pedigree across a range of sports down through the years, including rowing, rugby and athletics, is eyeing up a world record attempt in the deadlift later this year.

He says he will be hitting the gym over the coming months as he prepares for a 300kg unassisted deadlift attempt.