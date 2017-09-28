Cork County Council has paved the way for frozen food giant Iceland to open a store in the Blackwater Shopping Centre in Fermoy, following the granting of planning permission for the amalgamation of units one, two and three in the shopping centre, and the change of use from amusement arcade back to retail use in unit one.

The application, submitted by Tommy Kelly and Barry McCourt, was granted approval subject to 11 conditions.

As part of the conditions, Iceland – who announced in April that it would be opening a total of nine new stores around Ireland, taking their total Irish outlets to 21 – will be open seven days a week with 8am to 9pm opening hours between Monday and Saturday, and 9am to 8pm on Sundays.

