Michael Flatley made national news this week as he initiated legal proceedings against his architect Peter Inston, at the High Court in Dublin last Thursday.

Mr Inston was employed as artichitect and designer during the refurbishment of Castlehyde.

There is still no sign of a buyer for the property which is surrounded by over 100 acres of estate lands.

The property, which has been up for sale with two years, carried a price tag of €20 million.

The ancestral home of Douglas Hyde, which is being sold by Knight Frank and Goffs, contains twelve bedrooms, a twenty seat private cinema, a whiskey room, a music room, a gym and a three-storey library which can hold 3,000 books.

No statement has been released from either party in relation to the legal proceedings.

However, according to court records, the Lord of the Dance star is alleging breach of contract against Mr Inston.