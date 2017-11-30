Cork men Paul Bruton and Marc Gorman battled off fierce competition at the national final of the ŠKODA Challenge this month, and will now go forward to represent Ireland at the international final in Barcelona next year.

The ŠKODA Challenge has become a prestigious benchmark for measuring the qualities of the best employees in the ŠKODA network.

Paul Bruton is a Diagnostic Technician with over 22 years’ experience, all of which have been spent with Noel Deasy ŠKODA on the New Mallow Road in Blackpool, Cork. This is the second year that Paul has been successful, having also won his category last year.

This is Marc Gorman’s first time entering the competition and he won the Sales Consultant Category having joined Noel Deasy ŠKODA earlier this year. Previously Marc worked in sales for a tyre supplier, having started his career as a mechanic in the Naval Service.

In addition to Paul and Marc’s success, both Damien Scannell and Martin Healy were placed as runners-up in the Service Technician & Service Advisor Categories.

Commenting on the results of the ŠKODA Challenge, Jackie Deasy, Dealer Principal at Noel Deasy Cars said: “We are delighted with Paul and Marc’s success in the competition and are also extremely proud of both Damien and Martin for performing so well. It’s a great reflection on the quality of staff that we have here in Noel Deasy Cars.”

The ŠKODA Challenge is now in its eighth year and Irish ŠKODA employees have been key contenders in the competition throughout that time.

For further information on Noel Deasy Cars, please visit: noeldeasyskoda.ie