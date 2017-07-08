In addition to some of the best Irish and international music acts coming to Mitchelstown this year, INDIE17 reveals another strong line-up for this year’s Spoken Word Stage.

Headlining will be Dublin poet, Stephen James Smith following his recent performances as part of Glen Hansard’s ‘Imagining Home’ concerts in London.

Also headlining will be punk poet Jinx Lennon, who returns to INDIE following the release of his two critically acclaimed albums – Magic Bullets of Madness to Uplift the Grief Magnets and Past Pupil Stay Sane

Others on the bill include Irish hip hop brothers TPM (Tax Payers Money), national Slam Champion Abby Oliveira who had a blistering set at INDIE16 and former Munster slam poetry champion and author Cormac Lally, will make his first appearance.

Spoken word also goes electric, with hip hop artist, producer and political commentator Captain Moonlight performing his political satire and heavy beats alongside USA artist, actress, dancer and rapper, Lady Grew who will present her unique electric stage show with theatre and audience participation.

Indie Spoken Word Curator and MC, Wasps vs Humans is back for the fifth year running while Culture Vultures makes a welcome return to the beer hall, curated and hosted by Irish Times music writer, Tony Clayton-Lea.

Meanwhile, comedy returns with Totally Wired bringing their award winning high energy unique musical style to Mitchelstown. Joining them will be RTE stars Willy White and Emmanuel Idama and online sensation Bernard Casey.

Add to the mix the weird and wonderful Oisin Hanlon and Show Me The Funny winner Julie Johnston and it’s all set up to be a cracker of a weekend.

Republic of Telly and Joe.ie star Damo Clark will be your host all weekend, guiding you through the magnificent Mitchelstown mud with laughter aplenty.