Lismore has been honoured as one of Ireland’s most charming towns following a survey of 300 writers, photographers and travel professionals by TravelMag.com. In all, 12 counties are represented on the list with two Waterford inclusions, the other being Dungarvan.

Cobh and Kinsale represent Cork on the list, while Adare and Bruff in Limerick also made the top 20.

TravelMag.com asked its 300 judges to name the three towns in Ireland that they consider to be the most charming. Lismore’s strong links to study and education in the past and its continuing literary traditions are listed as among the reasons for its charm.

Tourists, both from at home and abroad, flock to the town throughout the year with a number of festivals held during the summer months, most notably the annual Immrama Festival Of Travel Writing.

“Lismore Abbey was once one of Ireland’s most important ecclesiastical centres for study and education,” TravelMag.com writes.

“While the abbey was short lived, soon to be replaced by Lismore Castle, which still stands, the scholastic importance remained. In the 15th century the Book of Lismore was compiled of various writings including folios on Irish saints, including Saint Patrick, and some Irish mythology too.

“More recently, writers such as William M Thackeray, who stayed at Lismore House Hotel and travel writer Dervla Murphy who was born in Lismore, continue the town’s literary tradition,” they said. Three towns from Kerry are included on the list: Dingle, Kenmare and Killarney. Other inclusions include Birr in Offaly, Dalkey in Dublin, Westport in Mayo and Oughterard in Galway.

Lismore is known nationally for its regular successes in the annual TidyTowns competition, most notably in 2004 when it won the award for Ireland’s Tidiest Town.