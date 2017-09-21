Previous advice given by Cork County Council, indicating that it would not support proposals for an amusement arcade at a site adjoining MacCurtain Street in Fermoy due to opposing objectives within the Fermoy Town Development Plan, should be factored into any decision on the latest plans for an amusement arcade at the junction of Cork Road and Duntahane Road in the town, a leading voice against the application said this week.

Prior to submitting an application seeking the change of use of a unit within the Blackwater Shopping Centre in Fermoy, from retail use to amusement arcade in 2016, The Avondhu understands that Perks Funfair engaged in preplanning discussions regarding an alternative site for an amusement arcade ‘adjoining MacCurtain Street’ in Fermoy.

Planners with Cork County Council advised Perks – some time prior to their application in May 2016 for a change of use at the Blackwater Shopping Centre – that given objective 3.3.16 of the Fermoy Town Development Plan, such a proposal would not be supported.

Cllr Noel McCarthy, one of the organisers of a public meeting to discuss the planning application on Wednesday night (20th), said he believes this advise from Cork County Council should still stand, given the close proximity of MacCurtain Street and the Cork Road/Duntahane Road junction.

Full story in this week’s Print & Digital Edition