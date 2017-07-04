Mitchelstown man Michael Kiely, from Kilglass, may have missed out on a medal at his first World Transplant Games in Malaga in Spain this year, but he says the experience has inspired him to continue competing.

Michael, who received a donated kidney from his sister Annette Betson in January 2012 following three years of dialysis, took part in the Golf singles, Golf Team and Petanque Singles events at the 21st bi-annual Summer World Transplant Games in Spain last week.

He was one of 27 tranplantees representing Ireland at the week-long event, alongside representatives from 70 other countries. “It was great fun with a fantastic atmosphere on the Irish team,” he said. “It’s not all about winning; we all supported each other and went to each other’s events.”

Coverage in this week’s Print & Digital Edition

CAPTION: Mitchelstown's Michael Kiely, Mitchelstown (2nd right) pictured at the arrival home of Transplant Team Ireland at Dublin Airport on Sunday evening, following the week-long 21st World Transplant Games, held in Malaga, with team members Mike Keohane, Rosscarbery; Charlie Ryan, Cobh and Pat O'Sullivan, Mallow. (Pic: Conor McCabe Photography)