Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that new car registrations for the month of June, were down -14% (1,397) when compared to (1,623) June 2016, while new cars registrations year to date are down -10% (91,189) on the same period last year (101,327).

The Commercial vehicle sector has also seen a decrease with Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) registrations down -21% (687) on June 2016 (866) and year to date are down -14% (15,784). While Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) are showing a decline of -18% for the month of June (88) compared to the same month last year (108) and are down -11% (1,590) year to date.

Commenting on the figures SIMI Director General, Alan Nolan said: ”As we had anticipated, the first half of the year has seen a decline in registrations in all sectors. As the Industry’s now turns it focus to the 172 registration period which commenced on the 1st of July, we would anticipate that sales in the second half of the year should keep us on track to reach the 132,000 total that was predicted at the start of the year.”

New Car Registrations By County
Year to date. Jan-June 2017
County 2017 Units 2016 Units % Change 2017 % Share 2016 % Share
Carlow 1081 1221 -11.47 1.19% 1.21%
Cavan 1057 1106 -4.43 1.16% 1.09%
Clare 1980 2311 -14.32 2.17% 2.28%
Cork 11650 13178 -11.6 12.79% 13.02%
Donegal 2032 2497 -18.62 2.23% 2.47%
Dublin 37022 38804 -4.59 40.65% 38.35%
Galway 3431 4041 -15.1 3.77% 3.99%
Kerry 1992 2282 -12.71 2.19% 2.26%
Kildare 3693 4139 -10.78 4.06% 4.09%
Kilkenny 1711 2009 -14.83 1.88% 1.99%
Laois 1093 1318 -17.07 1.20% 1.30%
Leitrim 397 442 -10.18 0.44% 0.44%
Limerick 3210 3738 -14.13 3.52% 3.69%
Longford 454 516 -12.02 0.50% 0.51%
Louth 1926 2294 -16.04 2.11% 2.27%
Mayo 1636 1973 -17.08 1.80% 1.95%
Meath 2744 3242 -15.36 3.01% 3.20%
Monaghan 728 889 -18.11 0.80% 0.88%
Offaly 1140 1338 -14.8 1.25% 1.32%
Roscommon 904 1021 -11.46 0.99% 1.01%
Sligo 828 950 -12.84 0.91% 0.94%
Tipperary 2571 2979 -13.7 2.82% 2.94%
Waterford 2409 2605 -7.52 2.65% 2.57%
Westmeath 1324 1538 -13.91 1.45% 1.52%
Wexford 2067 2501 -17.35 2.27% 2.47%
Wicklow 1987 2265 -12.27 2.18% 2.24%

