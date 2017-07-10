A somewhat unusual entry recorded in the Garda Report in July 1996, stated: ‘A local person placed a tin of paint, just purchased, in an Opel Vectra car at Kent Street, Fermoy on June 27th at 12.30pm and later discovered it was the wrong car. Finder please contact Fermoy gardai’.

Vicka Ivankovic, one of the six Medjugorje visionaries, was set to speak at a special Mass in Ballindangan in July 1996. The ceremony would take the format of Holy Rosary, followed by Holy Mass and adoration. She was also due to speak and pray in the Church of the Resurrection, Mallow the day after her visit to Ballindangan.

Glanworth lady Mary Sheehan, a member of Grange Athletic Club, captained the Irish team to a gold medal placing in the world veterans road race championships in Belgium in summer 1996. Best performing member of the Irish team, achieving the honour of being third in both the 10k and 25k events, Mary was also the only team member to achieve an individual honour.

Graigue National School pupil Ruth O’Connor, who had just completed her 6th class education at the school, was presented with a special certificate to mark an impressive 8 year unbroken attendance record. Living at Cullenagh, close to the primary school near Kildorrery, principal Donal Fenton said that ‘regardless of the weather or time of year, you always knew Ruth was going to turn up”. While her father Kieran stated “we never had to push her out the door, she always went willingly”, Ruth admitted she would ‘gladly go back for a ninth year’, as her best friend was in fifth class!

At a well-attended meeting in Ballyhooly Community Hall, held in July 1996, farmers from townlands along the Nagle Mountains were ‘loud in their condemnation of former and present Governments regarding the Disadvantaged Areas Scheme’. The meeting was chaired by Ned Duggan and speakers included Maurice Harvey (ICMSA) and Michael O’Callaghan (UFA) – farmers expressed their disappointment that a chair was vacant at the top table which should have been filled by an IFA representative. Mr Duggan stated the campaign for recognition as a disadvantaged area had been ongoing for 11 years, stressing that ‘the difference of small farmers receiving aid under the scheme would mean their survival on the land.

A large crowd attended a special National Parent/Teacher Alliance meeting in The Grand Hotel, Fermoy in July 1996, to hear Dr Joe McCarroll discuss the RSE (part 1) programme, entitled ‘Relationships and Sexuality Education’, being introduced to all schools in September that year. It was reported the ‘large number of parents present were furious over the audacity of the Department of Education to decide to bring in such a programme, which would damage the innocent minds of children’, as the views expressed in the programme ‘differed radically from the Catholic vision on all the basic issues’.

Some of the big name bands playing in the dome at the 25th Kildorrery GAA Mid-Summer Festival in July 1996 included Big Generator, Out Of Africa, Black Pearl and The Dance Factory. The 10 ladies vying for the ‘Rose of the Hill’ title were April O’Flynn (Glanworth), Breda Doyle (Ballylanders), Helena O’Connell (Ardpatrick), Joanne McDonald (Ballyorgan/Glenroe), Grainne Lynch (Ballygiblin), Valerie McDonnell (Mitchelstown), Mary O’Connor (Killavullen), Marie O’Donnell (Kildorrery), Elizabeth Coughlan (Mallow) and Helen Maunsell (Garryspillane).

The Fermoy office of Royal Liver Insurance closed in July 1996, ending an association with the town lasting more than a century. Located at Mill Road and employing eight staff at the time of closure, all but one of the staff (who would retire) would be transferred to the Mallow branch.

A spirited display wasn’t enough for Ballyporeen U12 footballers to retain their South B title, as a single point saw Moyle Rovers claim victory in a replayed final in Ardfinnan. Ballyporeen went in level at half-time (1-2 apiece), thanks in the main to a goal from ‘sharpshooter’ Paul Hennessy. However, it was reported that lady luck did not shine on the Bally’ boys, with a low scoring second half seeing Rovers victorious on a scoreline of 1-5 to 1-4. Ballyporeen team: Alan Hanlon, Pat Treacy, David Russell, Shane Molan, Jim Roche, Charles Bailey, Ciaran McGrath, Brendan Finn, Jamie Cahill (capt – 0-1), David Hyland, Dara Lyons (0-2), MJ Meaney (0-1), Paul Hennessy (1-0), Peter Brophy, Kevin Lynch (0-1).