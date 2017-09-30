Local film makers take centre stage

Thanks to a joint venture between Cork Film Centre and Cork County Council, young people in The Avondhu catchment have an opportunity to get a foot on the film making ladder.

The successful link up has resulted in the formation of Cork Young Film Makers (CYF) which has successfully recruited teenagers from local schools.

Having taken part in a number of workshops and forums, participants were invited to make a short film. These films were shown publicly for the first time last Friday night (an event than coincided with Culture Night).

The film makers, their family and friends made up the bulk of the audience in Forrest Hall, Mitchelstown. The end products were an eccletic mix that drew on material ranging from the mundane to the surreal. Event co-ordinator, Mary McGrath who was on hand to oversee proceedings, enthusiastically endorsed the project.

"CYF is an innovative and exciting project that opens up all kinds of creative opportunities for participants," she said.

She was also able to confirm that additional funding had been secured to extend the scheme.

For their part, the film makers said CYF had given them an invaluable insight into an art form that has the potential to reach millions across the globe.

