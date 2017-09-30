The Citroën Grand C4 Picasso collected the award for Best MPV at the inaugural Business Car magazine awards, staged in London earlier this month. This increases the number of UK awards for the highly respected family car to 20 since its launch.

Debbie Wood, Editor at Business Car, said: “When it comes to practical family transport, none nail it like the Citroën Grand C4 Picasso. Spacious and well equipped, yet also stylish and easy to drive, Citroën’s MPV offers excellent value for money and it’s impressively low CO2 emissions mean tax costs stay low for company car drivers too. A great all-rounder and a class-leader in its sector, the Citroën Grand C4 Picasso proved the stand out winner for the judges in the Best MPV of 2017 category.”

The Grand C4 Picasso notched up its first award before the car was officially launched in 2014. The Business Car award is the seventh it has earned from fleet and business media.

The family-friendly seven-seat Grand C4 Picasso was refreshed a year ago, bringing subtle external re-styling and revised trim and powertrain options to keep it ahead of the competition.

In addition, the Grand C4 Picasso gained new optional driver assistance packages and active safety systems such as Active Lane Departure Warning and Active Blind Spot Monitoring.

Available with Touch Edition, Feel and Flair trim options, business drivers can take advantage of the Grand C4 Picasso’s low CO2 emissions, which start from a tax-friendly 99g/km for BlueHDi 100 S&S manual models.