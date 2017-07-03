– UNBEATABLE OFFERS AVAILABLE UNTIL END OF JULY

There’s still time to #StartMoving this summer thanks to SEAT Ireland’s phenomenal 172 offers which have been extended until July 31st.

Available across SEAT’s 23-strong dealer network for a limited time only, the unbeatable incentives include an extremely generous and unmissable offer to celebrate the arrival of the all-new fifth generation SEAT Ibiza.

The 3,2,1 #StartMoving package boasts a 3-year service plan completely free of charge, 2% finance on selected Ibiza models with monthly repayments from only €169, PLUS 1-year free road tax.

Extended 172 offers include a trade-in bonus of up to €4,000 on the award-winning SEAT Ateca along with a staggering 2.9% PCP finance – resulting in monthly repayments of just €269.

What’s more, for the upgraded new SEAT Leon, a trade-in bonus of up to €3,000 is available in addition to a three-year service plan for just €299. 0% finance is available on selected Leon models meaning monthly repayments start from as little as €219.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director of SEAT Ireland commented: “Our recent offers have been incredibly well-received by Irish motorists and so we are very pleased to announce we will be extending our best ever offers until July 31st. We are coupling our most attractive finance offers ever with the greatest product range in the brand’s history. There has never been a better time to purchase the SEAT Ateca, upgraded Leon or all-new SEAT Ibiza.”

The extension of SEAT’s 172 finance offers comes at a particularly exciting time for the brand, which is in the midst of its biggest ever product offensive; the all-new SEAT Ibiza will be presented to the Irish market in July, and the new SEAT Arona will follow later in the year.

To find out more about SEAT’s 172 offers, visit www.seat.ie/172